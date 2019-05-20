EU research and innovation DG in Cyprus this week

The European Commission’s Director-General for Research and Innovation Jean-Eric Paquet will be in Cyprus on Tuesday and Wednesday, it was announced.

Paquet will meet the minister of finance Harris Georgiades, who is responsible for the Research and Innovation portfolio in the government, and members of the academic, research and business communities.

He will also visit the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics and the KIOS Centre of Excellence at the University of Cyprus where he will also have a tour of the new University Library which was funded in part by the European Union.

On Wednesday, Paquet will hold a Citizens’ Dialogue on the theme “From Horizon 2020 to Horizon Europe: Research and Innovation Perspectives for Cyprus”. The Citizen’s Dialogue will take place at the ministry of finance (conference room, ground floor, 10:30-12:00) and is open to the public. The discussion will be in English.

The visit of Paquet to Cyprus is co-organised with the Directorate General for European Programmes Coordination and Development and the Chief Scientist for Research and Innovation Dr Kyriacos Kokkinos.