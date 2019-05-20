Search crews to focus on centre of red lake for third suitcase 

Investigations at the Mitsero red lake and at the Memi lake in Xyliatos continued on Monday but without result in the search for the two remaining victims of seven people murdered by a self-confessed serial killer.

According to head of the fire service, Marcos Tragolas, some critical points in the red lake and Memi based on sonar results, were being investigated. Divers went down twice on Monday to a depth of around 16 metres but did not find the third suitcase authorities believe contains the body of a Filipino woman.

At Memi lake, based on new sonar data, they also searched for the body of a girl aged six, the daughter of the first victim found in a mine shaft at Mitsero on April 14, also a Filipino woman.

A Romanian mother, 36, and her daughter aged eight were already recovered from two suitcases in the red lake.

Trangolas said in the red lake, the focus was on the centre of the toxic body of water “because it has large volumes of mud. We will investigate it by mechanical means and try to sweep the bottom,” he said. He also noted the risk for divers due to non-visibility and mud volumes.

On Sunday, three dives were carried out, with the divers reaching a depth of up to 18 metres. The first dive took place in the openings south of the lake and at a depth of 10 metres, the second at a marked square southeast of the lake, and the third, at the same point as the second but and to the west of the lake, near the point where the second cement block was found.

The killer had tried to weigh down the three suitcases, in one instance by placing it inside and in the second and third case, attaching it to the bags.

So far five bodies have been identified.

According to CNA, investigators attended a meeting at the AG’s office on Monday to discuss the case so far and decide the next steps. Suspect, 35-year-old army officer Nicos Metaxas is due in court on Tuesday for a further eight-day remand at the end of which charges are expected to be filed with the court next week.