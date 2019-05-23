Call for tenders for Paphos-Polis road

The department of public works has issued a call for tenders for the first section of a proposed road from Paphos to Polis Chrysochous.

According to the department, the project relates to the design and build of a two-lane road (15.5km) from Ayia Marinouda to Stroumbi, with the prospect of subsequently upgrading the road to a four-lane motorway.

The preliminary cost is estimated at €70m plus VAT, while the estimated time for completion is three-and-a-half years.

The new road will be routed off the Limassol-Paphos highway near Ayia Marinouda, then take a northern direction, to the east of Marathounda and Tsada, then to the west of Kaleppia and Stroumbi, ending up at the existing road after Stroumbi.

“The construction of the road, which was a long-standing demand of local residents, will add value to the broader area, as well as facilitate accessibility to the area thus enhancing economic and tourism growth,” a statement said.

The new road is also expected to improve local road safety and traffic congestion issues.

At a future date the road is expected to be extended to culminate at Polis.