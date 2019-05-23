Christofias remains in stable but critical condition

Former president Demetris Christofias is still in the Nicosia general hospital’s intensive care unit in critical but stable condition, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Christofias, 72, who was admitted to the ICU on Monday with acute respiratory problems is on a ventilator.

On Wednesday he was examined by a specialist on infectious diseases who was flown in from Israel to consult with Christofias’ attending doctors on the course of his treatment.

The former president had been admitted to the hospital’s transplant unit last Saturday but it was decided to move him to the ICU as his condition worsened.