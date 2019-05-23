May 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christofias remains in stable but critical condition

by Staff Reporter06

Former president Demetris Christofias is still in the Nicosia general hospital’s intensive care unit in critical but stable condition, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Christofias, 72, who was admitted to the ICU on Monday with acute respiratory problems is on a ventilator.

On Wednesday he was examined by a specialist on infectious diseases who was flown in from Israel to consult with Christofias’ attending doctors on the course of his treatment.

The former president had been admitted to the hospital’s transplant unit last Saturday but it was decided to move him to the ICU as his condition worsened.

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Limassol sea ‘cleaners’ tackle remnants of oil spill

Evie Andreou

Have you seen this girl?

Staff Reporter

President highlights strategic importance of Nicosia airspace

Annette Chrysostomou

Afrika acquittal important for democracy, says newspaper’s lawyer

CNA News Service

Cyprus-Egypt electricity framework agreement signed

Staff Reporter

Bill lifting arms embargo on Cyprus tabled in Congress

CNA News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X