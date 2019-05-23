Cyprus to send two fire-fighting planes to Israel

Two fire-fighting aircraft and a number of Cypriot firefighters will be departing for Israel on Friday morning to assist in putting out the multiple blazes in the neighbouring country.

The two planes of the Forestry Department will fly out from Larnaca at 5.30am, headed for Haifa, Israel.

In addition, a four-member team of ground-support firefighters will set out for Israel. They will be flying out at 10am on a commercial airliner.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Israel formally requested Cyprus’ assistance on Thursday evening.