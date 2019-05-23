Elam spokesman summoned by police

Far right Elam spokesman and European Parliament candidate, Geadis Geadi was summoned by police on Thursday to give a statement in connection with a complaint filed by a female candidate who claimed he had threatened her.

Reports said Geadi gave a statement to police in the morning.

Edek’s Natassa Ioannou claimed the assault from Geadi took place after their joint appearance on a lunchtime news show on Sigma television on Wednesday.

The two had argued during the show and the row spilled outside in the parking lot where she claimed Geadi had threatened her.

Ioannou said Geadi had allegedly told her: “When your head is split open don’t bother searching for the people who did it.”

During the show, Ioannou, a former news presenter, presented various photos, including one showing Geadi giving the Nazi salute.

The photos showed Elam’s links with Greece’s Golden Dawn, whose members, including leader Nikos Michaloliakos, are currently on trial in Athens in connection with operating a criminal organisation that directed and carried out a brutal spate of violence including the murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas in September 2013.

Following Fyssas’ murder, security forces arrested dozens of Golden Dawn members, including its core leadership. While sweeping the suspects’ homes after the arrests, police found firearms, weapons and Nazi memorabilia.

Elam chairman Christos Christou had served as Michaloliakos’ bodyguard and has admitted to being the Golden Dawn’s branch in Cyprus.