Police on Thursday issued a missing person bulletin for 16-year-old Eleftheria Koufou.

Koufou was last seen at her residence in the Nicosia district on Wednesday at 10.50pm.

She is around 1.55m tall, normal built, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Nicosia CID on 22802222 or 22802231, or the nearest police station or the public hotline 1460.