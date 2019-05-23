Limassol aspires to become the ‘city of jasmine’

The Cyprus sustainability institute and the Limassol municipality have begun to boost efforts for the transformation of the seaside district into ‘the city of jasmine’, Limassol’s mayor Nicos Nicolaides said on Thursday.

The initial plan is to bring the characteristic smell of jasmine to people’s gardens, Nicolaides said, as per the vision of the late Dafnis Panayides, the founder of Cyprus sustainable tourism initiative who passed away on February 5.

The decision was first taken in 2017, and has today begun to be implemented with the planting of 500 jasmine trees across the perimeter of Limassol’s Delacroix park, which will be renamed to Dafnis Panayides park.

Nicolaides said the municipality would shoulder the cost of purchasing 1,000 jasmine trees, which will first be distributed to homes in the centre of Limassol.

Jasmine trees will then also be planted along streets and in additional parks in Limassol, Nicolaides added.

According to the president of the Cyprus sustainability institute, Christos Neocleous, a deal has already been reached with a specific garden centre which will supply the jasmine trees.