Limassol sea ‘cleaners’ tackle remnants of oil spill

Experts on Thursday said they were trying to clear a ‘tar ball’ from an oil spill that has spread across the Limassol bay sea area.

According to Dr Costas Papastavros director of VSS-EPE Environmental Protection Services Ltd, the company contracted to patrol the sea and beaches in Limassol and collect garbage and other sources of pollution, the tar balls are remnants of an oil spill.

“There is no way for knowing where it came from, it was probably illegally discharged from a vessel and by the time it arrived in the beach area the volatile organic compounds evaporated leaving tar balls,” Dr Papastavros told the Cyprus Mail.

Reports said that the spill stretches from the height of Poseidonia beach hotel up to the twin towers.

Dr Papastavros said it would take between two to three days to clear the tar balls from the sea

He said his company has renewed their contract with the local government authorities and started their patrols at the beginning of May.

The crews have already found some solid rubbish floating in the sea and foam which authorities are investigating.

The Limassol municipality said earlier in the week that the agreement covers services by a vehicle and a vessel and specialised personnel in marine pollution.

The vessel patrols the sea area between the boundary of the bathers’ area and the Limassol port’s anchorage while the second is a wheeled vehicle that will patrol the coastal road and intervene to tackle any pollution spots within the bathing area.

Sea and land patrols were introduced last year by the municipality following incidents of heavy sea pollution in some areas in Limassol and many complaints by bathers, locals and tourists.