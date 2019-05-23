Police searching for five perps who beat and robbed couple

Police were on Thursday searching for five persons suspected of assaulting and robbing a young couple in their residence in Yermosoyia, Limassol.

The incident occurred around 3pm. According to Limassol CID head Ioannis Soteriades, five individuals entered the couple’s residence. Their movements were caught on CCTV.

The victims are a 33-year-old Russian national and his 34-year-old Bulgarian girlfriend.

The perpetrators beat the couple and gagged them. Speaking in Russian, they demanded money. The 33-year-old man handed over his credit cards and his PIN codes.

After the perpetrators departed, the 33-year-old managed to remove his gag and began calling for help. The calls were heard by a neighbour who alerted the police.

The couple were taken to Limassol general hospital where they were treated for bruises.

According to the police, the five perpetrators are seen arriving and departing the scene on foot. They are described as being of slight build and aged between 25 and 30.

Police cordoned off the scene and began searching for the suspects.