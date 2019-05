Qatar’s Nasser al-Khelaifi, president of Paris St Germain football club, is under formal investigation for alleged corruption, a French judicial source said.

Al-Khelaifi and a close associate were questioned by French investigators in March in relation to the bidding process for the 2017 athletics world championships, a second source said.

The club, which won this year’s top-flight league in France, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.