May 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
World Cup

Putin honours FIFA’s Infantino with state medal over 2018 World Cup

by Reuters News Service015
Russian President Vladimir Putin decorates FIFA President Gianni Infantino with the Order of Friendship during an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow

FIFA President Gianni Infantino thanked Russia on Thursday for hosting the “best World Cup ever” as President Vladimir Putin presented him with a state award for his role in making last year’s tournament possible.

In a Kremlin ceremony broadcast on television, Putin thanked “all those who helped making this dream come to life,” including the head of soccer’s global governing body.

Infantino, with the Order of Friendship medal pinned to his lapel, replied: “You welcomed the world as friends, and the world has created bonds of friendship with Russia that will last forever.”

Russia’s successful 2010 bid to host the 2018 tournament, which FIFA oversaw under Infantino’s discredited predecessor Sepp Blatter, was marred by allegations of corruption in the bidding process which also saw the 2022 event awarded to Qatar.

In 2014, FIFA cleared Russian authorities of wrongdoing, though western critics continued in the run-up to the tournament to question its safety credentials and suggest it could play into Putin’s hands politically. Qatar has also been cleared of wrongdoing.

But last year’s month-long event, spread across 11 cities, passed off without major security incidents and was deemed a success by players and fans.

Putin said at the time that the World Cup had helped debunk stereotypes about his country.

Blatter was honoured with state awards by Germany and South Africa, which hosted the 2006 and 2010 tournaments.

Related posts

PSG president under investigation for alleged corruption

Reuters News Service

Tributes planned for Lauda at Monaco Grand Prix

Reuters News Service

Agent blasts Drake over trolling of Giannis

Reuters News Service

FIFA to stick with 32 teams for Qatar World Cup

Reuters News Service

AEL beat Apoel to win Cyprus Cup

Iacovos Constantinou

Europa win would cap wonderful season says Chelsea’s Sarri

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X