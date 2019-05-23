May 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Opinion

The UK can, and will survive

by CM Reader's View03

Whilst the financial markets stay in the UK hub and technology, services and IP is exported worldwide the UK’s future is secure.

Unfortunately manufacturing, including steel, is far cheaper overseas with international market forces being the assassin of traditional British industry from the late 60’s.

How can a plant in the UK, conforming to law, HSE, minimum wages, union demands and paying tax compete with China et al ?

I am no fan of the British government but they have the sense to at least attempt to back the right horses sometimes. As for Mr Johnson being PM, it is a storm that could be weathered, but the damage would be extreme.

Sadly, look at the other options for leadership; a similar bleak outlook like Cyprus

BE (name supplied)

Mounting calls for May to resign as Leadsom quits

Related posts

Cyprus and the British Sovereign Bases (web)

CM Reader's View

Cyprus’ wealth belongs to both Greek and Turkish Cypriots only (web)

cyprusmail

Stupidest idea: a US war with Iran is unwinnable

Gwynne Dyer

Our View: Limiting terms of independent officials long overdue

CM: Our View

Unwanted pregnancies happen, even if it isn’t rape (web)

CM Reader's View

Are some people more equal than others? (web)

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X