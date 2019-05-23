The UK can, and will survive

Whilst the financial markets stay in the UK hub and technology, services and IP is exported worldwide the UK’s future is secure.

Unfortunately manufacturing, including steel, is far cheaper overseas with international market forces being the assassin of traditional British industry from the late 60’s.

How can a plant in the UK, conforming to law, HSE, minimum wages, union demands and paying tax compete with China et al ?

I am no fan of the British government but they have the sense to at least attempt to back the right horses sometimes. As for Mr Johnson being PM, it is a storm that could be weathered, but the damage would be extreme.

Sadly, look at the other options for leadership; a similar bleak outlook like Cyprus

BE (name supplied)