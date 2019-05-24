Benchmark Litigation award for Cyprus law firm

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC has been awarded Benchmark Litigation’s prize ‘Law Firm of the Year – Cyprus’ and its Partner and Head of Litigation and Dispute Resolution department Chrysanthos Christoforou was named ‘Lawyer of the Year – Cyprus.’

This was the first year that Benchmark, founded in the US in 2008, gave awards to European law firms at a ceremony that took place in a Central London hotel on May 15.

Benchmark deals exclusively with Litigation and Dispute Resolution and aims to provide law firm and lawyer rankings on the market’s most important cases and developments. Its research involves extensive interviews with the leading litigators and firms, during which it examines casework handled by law firms and asks individual litigators to provide their professional opinions on peers and practitioners within their jurisdiction or practice area.

The awards ceremony was attended by representatives of the top law firms in Europe. The candidate firms in attendance highlighted the importance attached to the event. They included Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Hogan Lovells, White & Case, DLA Piper, Freshfields, Baker Mckenzie, Dentons, Loyens & Loeff, Signature Litigation, Latham & Watkins, Kirkland & Ellis, Debevoise & Plimpton, Hengeler Mueller, Herbert Smith Freehills, Bird & Bird, Simmons & Simmons, De Brauw, Wolf Theiss plus many other distinguished firms represented by some of their top litigation lawyers.

Elias Neocleous, Managing Partner of Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, said: “It is extremely gratifying to be recognized by such a respected organisation as Benchmark and I would like to congratulate my colleagues and especially Chrysanthos, for achieving this success amongst a distinguished list of candidates.

“I would also like to thank our clients for entrusting us with their business. There is no room for complacency in today’s fast-moving business world and we are committed to renewing our clients’ trust in us every day by constantly striving to improve and provide them with the best possible service.”