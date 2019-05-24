EC announces €3m innovation project for TC community

The European Commission announced Friday the start of the EU funded Innovative Entrepreneurship and Dialogue, a €3m project that is part of the economic development of the Turkish Cypriot community.

The three-year project will be implemented by Northern Ireland Cooperation Overseas and aims to open up shared spaces for innovation, inclusive and entrepreneurial engagement, community dialogue and knowledge sharing.

The project will work on the establishment of an innovation centre in the old town of Nicosia, on the provision of services to entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers, and the improvement of the entrepreneurship ecosystem and culture in the Turkish Cypriot community.

Inter-communal dialogue and cooperation will also be promoted. To ensure sustainability, the project will work with local partners and build on existing initiatives.

The expected results of the project include: entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers to benefit from a fully operational innovation centre in the Turkish Cypriot community.

A growing culture of innovation and entrepreneurship through a spirit of engagement, partnership and collaboration within the community.

A strengthened innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem providing demand-oriented services to support researchers, innovators and potential entrepreneurs.

The project will provide opportunities for companies in the early stages of their development, and complement EU’s private sector development support in the Turkish Cypriot community.