May 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Emergency exercise carried out at airport

by Staff Reporter047

An emergency exercise was successfully completed at Larnaca airport on Friday morning, airport operator Hermes announced at noon.

Various government and non-governmental departments and services participated in the exercise.

As part of the exercise, a light aviation aircraft veered off the runway on landing and crashed in a wetland located within the airport premises. The emergency services rushed to the scene and rescue operations commenced.

“The exercise is part of the ongoing efforts to improve the level of readiness and coordination of all the airport services involved during emergency situations,” Hermes said.

 

Staff Reporter

