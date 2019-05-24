May 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Israeli divers take part in Xyliatos lake search

by George Psyllides0127
The lake at Xyliatos (file photo)

Israeli divers on Friday started searching a lake in Xyliatos for the body of a six-year-old girl, the victim of a serial killer who also killed her mother.

The team is using a robotic camera to scan certain areas recorded by sonar. The Israeli team is made up of six divers and a tech.

They are looking for Sierra Granze, the daughter of 39-year-old Mary Rose Tiburcio, whose body was accidentally found in a mine shaft nearby, leading police to discover she had been the victim of a self-confessed serial killer who has claimed five women and two children, daughters of two of the women.

Crews have recovered five bodies so far and are searching for the six-year-old in the Memis lake, and a Filipino woman in the red lake, which is toxic.

A search was also underway Friday in the red lake where divers wear special suits before venturing into the toxic water in search of a suitcase in which 35-year-old Nicos Metaxas said he had stuffed the body of Marricar Valdez Arguiola, 30.

 

