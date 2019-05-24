Man wanted in connection with Paphos explosion

Police are seeking a 23-year-old man in connection with an explosion outside a residence in Mouttalos, Paphos earlier this week.

The man has been named as Charalambos Kitsios, from Paphos.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact Paphos CID at 26806026, 26806027 or 26806049, their nearest police station, or call the citizens hotline at 1460.

The man is wanted in connection with an investigation into attempted murder, attempted destruction of property with explosives, and unlawful possession and carrying of explosives.

For the same case, police have in custody a 22-year-old and his 57-year-old father.

Two explosions occurred in Paphos late on Monday evening. A bomb exploded outside a house, while 20 minutes later a Molotov cocktail was thrown at another house.

Police believe the two incidents are related.