May 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia braces for second day of at least 40C

by Annette Chrysostomou0670

A yellow alert has been issued by the met office for Friday, warning of extremely high temperatures and reaching 40C in Nicosia.

The alert is the second in as many days after Thursday’s record breaking high when temperatures reached 41.9C at Athalassa weather station.

According to Kitas weatherhttp://www.kitasweather.com, the previous record for May was 41.5C in May 1995.

The usual temperature for the time of the year is 30.9C.

While Thursday’s warning was valid from 2pm until 4.30pm, the new one for Friday is effective from noon until 4pm.

As usual for the summer months, it will be hottest in the Nicosia area on Friday, around 40C. In coastal regions 30 to 34 degrees Celsius are the highest temperatures forecast for the day, and 29C for the higher mountains.

The weather will be mainly fine with hazy sunshine during the weekend.

It will be slightly cooler on Saturday, though still hotter than usual for late May.

On Monday, temperatures are set to rise again.

 

