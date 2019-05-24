Police seek three in connection with home invasion

Police were on Friday seeking three men wanted in connection with assault and robbery, which took place in Limassol the previous day.

On Thursday, five unknown individuals assaulted and robbed a couple, a Russian man,33, and a 34-year-old Bulgarian woman, inside their home in the Yermasoyia area.

The incident took place at 3pm.

The couple were beaten, tied, and gagged and the man was asked in Russian, to give up his cash. He eventually gave the perpetrators his cards and their pins.

After their departure, the 33-year-old managed to remove the muzzle and called for help. They were freed by a neighbour after which they reported the case to the police.

The couple were taken to hospital where they were treated for bruises and abrasions.

Police said anyone with information should contact Limassol CID on 25805057 or the nearest police station or the public hotline 1460.