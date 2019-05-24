Polling officials told to be vigilant ahead of Euro elections

Chief returning officer Kypros Kyprianou told the heads of polling stations on Friday to be vigilant, as mistakes were not an option during Sunday’s European Parliament elections.

“From the moment you receive the ballot box until you hand it over you will be the protagonists of the procedure,” Kyprianou said. “Complacency leads to carelessness and mistakes.”

Kyprianou added mistakes must not be made during the electoral process, not even over one vote since the details will largely determine the outcome.

He was speaking at a high school in Nicosia where the heads of the district’s polling stations collected the ballot boxes that will be used on Sunday.

Around 7,000 civil servants will be involved in the process, including police officers and IT specialists.

Kyprianou stressed that mobile phones are banned inside the polling stations and only the head can use one to communicate with the returning officer.

Any attempts to take photos must be reported immediately.

Staff at the polling station can only call out the name of a voter and the number of their voting booklet but not of an ID card.

The results of the election will be announced at midnight on Sunday.