Road closed in Lakatamia over sewage glitch

THE Lakatamia Municipality on Friday said there was a problem at the pumping station of the Nicosia Sewerage Board in Anthoupoli and that while works are underway, part of Ayios Georgios Avenue will be closed to traffic.

Crews from the Nicosia Sewerage Board are currently working to fix the problem, the municipality said in an announcement.

In order to solve the problem more quickly, one lane from each direction of Ayios Georgios Avenue will be closed to traffic.

Works are expected to be completed during the weekend. While the lanes are closed to traffic members of the public are urged to comply with police instructions.