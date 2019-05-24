Russian ambassador accuses Ozersay of trying to discredit him

Russian Ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy on Friday chastised Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay after the latter posted on the official social media profile of his ‘ministry’ an announcement saying he had met the ambassador to discuss a number of issues.

The Turkish Cypriot politician drew Osadchiy’s ire following a post on the ‘deputy prime minister’s office and foreign ministry’s’ Facebook page announcing that ‘minister’ Ozersay met with the Russian Ambassador making it sound like an official meeting.

The post said that ‘minister’ Ozersay exchanged views with the Russian ambassador on recent military activity in the Eastern Mediterranean region, in particular with regard to tension-raising activities, including the armament of the Greek Cypriot side.

They also discussed other issues, it said, such as problems and demands of Russian citizens living in the breakaway regime as well as the latest phase of the Cyprus problem.

Underneath the post, Osadchiy said in response: “Mr Ozersay you know very well that the Russian Federation recognises only the Republic of Cyprus.”

“Our meeting at the restaurant had an unofficial character as with the leader of any [political] party,” he said, adding that on the day of their meeting Ozersay was not there in any ‘official’ capacity.

“I consider your publication about our meeting as an attempt to discredit me personally,” Osadchiy said.

State broadcaster CyBC reported later on Friday that Osadchiy had communication with the government to give explanations. Sources told CyBC the ambassador was not happy by the way Ozersay exploited the meeting.

Ozersay who is the leader of the People’s Party formed a coalition ‘government’ with the National Unity Party (UBP) this week and was to assume the same duties as in the previous ‘government’ that collapsed earlier in the month. UBP leader Ersin Tatar will be the new ‘prime minister’ while Ozersay will remain ‘deputy prime minister’ and ‘foreign minister’,