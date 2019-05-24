Water supply interrupted in Limassol

The Limassol water board announced on Friday it has cut supply in certain areas due to a malfunction in a key conduit.

According to the water board, the areas affected are the east of Nikeas Avenue through to Makarios Avenue, and south of the expressway through to Makarios Avenue and Paphos Street. The affected areas include the industrial estate.

“The water supply was interrupted to repair a malfunction in a key supply line and every possible effort will be made to repair it as soon as possible,” the board said.