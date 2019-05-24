Youth Symphony Orchestra Music School travels to romantic era

The Music School of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra operates as a perpetual young talent workshop for which its directors are particularly proud, since not only does it nurtures new soloists and musically educated youngsters, but is also an indispensable hub of musical culture.

“With the grand annual concert of the scholars of the Music School and the various ensembles of the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, a beautiful cycle of education and experience is coming to fruition,” says the school as it prepares for its end-of-year concert on Monday. “Surrendering to the magical world of music, our young musicians have prepared a repertory that will capture the imagination of every classical music lover. Come and enjoy a wonderful illustration of talent and devotion.”

In this year’s annual concert, the programme is dedicated to the Romantic Era with works by Dvorak, Tchaikovsky and others, and will take the audience to the beautiful romantic world of this era, which left behind magnificent masterpieces of musical creation. A narrator will be part of the performance as Andrea Iacovides takes on the role. A creative touch will be given to the evening as Yiorgos Kountouris acts as the Artistic Director.

Entrance is free though you still need to get a physical ticket. You can get these from Pattihio Limassol Municipal Theatre, where the concert will take place or at Soldout ticket box locations: Stephanis stores and selected So Easy stores.

The Romantic Era

Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra music school concert. May 27. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 7.30pm. Free. Tel: 25-377277