A minute with Alexandra Panayi Audio Visual Artist

Where do you live?

I live in a kingdom filled with cats

Best childhood memory?

My granny’s smile

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I don’t really have one but I really look forward to eating anything out of Koreaway in NYC sometime soon. I absolutely hate anything that has to do with durian.

What did you have for breakfast?

I try to eat something different everyday. Routine chokes me.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I could be both or none at all (when my introverted side kicks in). I have the most fun when I’m comfortable whether it’s day or night.

Best book ever read?

I’ll say The Stranger by Albert Camus. I loved it because I could relate to Meursault in more ways than I thought I would.

Favourite film of all time?

I hate to choose but I guess Paris, Texas directed by Wim Wenders. That mirror shot in which Travis and Jane’s faces become one gives me goosebumps every single time.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Any place in Asia because I find it super photogenic. Dream trip? India

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I always listen to whatever’s on the radio because I like complaining about how there is nothing good to listen to on the radio.

What is always in your fridge?

Lemon Ice Tea

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

The idea of staying somewhere permanently freaks me out so I don’t know. All I know is that I’ll have cats. Lots of cats.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would choose Frida Kahlo. She once said “I used to think I was the strangest person in the world but then I thought there are so many people in the world, there must be someone just like me who feels bizarre and flawed in the same ways I do”. So let’s finally meet.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would relax. I can finally find out if there is life after death.

What is your greatest fear?

I don’t want to share it. If I say it, I’ll put it out in the universe and then it will happen. So NO!

Tell me a joke…

I can’t, I have performance anxiety.