May 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
World

British health minister Hancock joins race to replace May as prime minister

by Reuters News Service052
Matt Hancock outside Downing Street

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Saturday he would enter the contest to be the next leader of the Conservative Party, the fifth candidate to say they would run to replace Theresa May as prime minister.

Hancock follows former foreign minister Boris Johnson, who is seen as the favourite, current foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and former work and pensions minister Esther McVey in joining the contest.

“I’m going to run to be the next prime minister because I believe from the bottom of my heart we need a leader for the future not just for now,” Hancock told BBC radio.

“Of course we have to deliver Brexit and I will.”

May said on Friday she would step down as Conservative Party leader on June 7 after admitting defeat in her bid to get parliament to pass a divorce deal she agreed with the European Union (EU).

The opposition Labour Party said it wanted an election as soon as possible. Labour’s finance spokesman John McDonnell confirmed on Saturday the party would bring a vote of no confidence in the government if it looked like it might pass.

Related posts

US troop move to Middle East ‘dangerous for international peace’

Reuters News Service

N.Korea warns U.S. nuclear talks will never resume without ‘new calculation’

Reuters News Service

French police hunt suitcase bomber after blast in Lyon (Update)

Reuters News Service

Trump to have banquet with queen

Reuters News Service

Pope names women to key Vatican department for first time

Reuters News Service

Pro-EU Dutch parties see surprise gains in EU election

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X