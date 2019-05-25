Celtic beat Hearts in cup final to complete historic ‘triple treble’

Odsonne Edouard was the hero as Celtic secured an unprecedented domestic triple treble with a thrilling 2-1 William Hill Scottish Cup final win over Hearts at Hampden Park.

After an absorbing but goalless first half, Gorgie attacker Ryan Edwards, struck from close range in the 52nd minute.

However, Hoops striker Edouard levelled with a penalty just after the hour mark before firing in the dramatic winner with eight minutes remaining.

It is the first time that Celtic have won the trophy in three successive years and their comeback win provided further evidence of their current domination of the Scottish game, although Craig Levein’s side did all they could to halt the green and white juggernaut.

Speaking after the final whislte, Celtic captain Scott Brown told BBC One Scotland: “It’s phenomenal. For the fans, it’s unbelievable and that was people saying we’ve had a poor season. We’ve done the treble yet again and it’s the third one in a row.

“It shows you the lads are relentless. They threw the kitchen sink at us and we held out. Hearts have given us a very hard, very physical game, but we stood up to it.

“We know, if we turn up, we win the game.”

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain told Sportscene: “It’s amazing.

“A lot of relief there at the end, but it’s unbelievable. We went behind, but we had the character to pull it back and Odsonne had an unbelievable finish.

“We didn’t want to let it slip. It was just a case of seeing what we could do, sticking to our game plan and trying to come out on top.”

Celtic interim manager Neil Lennon added: “You’ll never see this again. Edouard’s a superstar.

“In footballing parlance, it’s impossible to put it into words. That’s nine trophies out of nine. It is remarkable.

“They’ve done themselves great justice and they’ve done the club proud.”

Asked about his future, Lennon said it was “too early” to say.