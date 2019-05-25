May 25, 2019

Recycling Festival raises awareness through music, games and dance

The 9th Environment and Recycling Festival is ongoing in Nicosia and aims to raise the public’s awareness through music, games and dance.

“We are here today at the Akropolis Park, at the 9th Recycling Festival, the weather is very beautiful and we urge parents to come together with their little ones so that they can be trained in recycling programmes in an interesting way,” Green Dot General Manager Marios Vrahimis told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

“There will be a variety of games through which children will be able to witness recycling of packaging, batteries and electrical goods,” he said of the festival which will continue until the evening.

Vrahimis said 15 different organisations are taking part as well as 10 Green Dot members with their own kiosks promoting recycling.

Visitors will be able to purchase food at reasonable prices while entrance to the festival is free.

Vrahimis said there has been an “increase in the public’s participation in recycling” over recent years.

Citizens are slowly embracing Green-Dot’s efforts, but there is still much to be achieved until everyone is persuaded to recycle, something which will be in Cyprus’ best interest, he added.

The festival’s lineup includes music and dance performances by the Strovolos mucipality open school children’s choir, the Nicosia Municipality’s children’s choir, Dance Waves, Rebel Dancers, Boomdida and Papillion band as well as a magician’s performance.

Children can also enjoy a kids survivor game, a treasure hunt, football and other interactive games.

