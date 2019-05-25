May 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two arrests in Paphos after school broken into

by Katy Turner0102

Two people were arrested on Friday night in connection with illegally entering a school.

The two, aged 28 and 17, were arrested after a warrant was issued in connection with a case of illegal entry, illegal possession of property and breaking into a building with the intention of doing harm.

According to police, at 8.25 on Friday evening the burglar alarm at a primary school in the Paphos region went off.

Police went to the school and saw inside the hall two people, a man and a woman, in front of a computer.

The two had in their possession a mobile phone which they could not account for.

