The highly-esteemed political cartoonist and multi-faceted artist Yiorgos Mavroyenis died on Saturday morning at the age of 91.

Mavroyenis was also a journalist, a sculptor, a painter, and a set designer, and served as the editor of the Greek-language publication Satirical Review, which published 618 issues between 1964 and 1985.

Mavroyenis’ funeral will be held at the Ayia Sofia church in Strovolos on Tuesday, May 28, at 11am. Mavroyenis will then be buried in Limassol, his home town.