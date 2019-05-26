May 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
World

Aide to winning candidate of India’s ruling BJP shot dead

by Reuters News Service019
Voting in India

An aide to an Indian ruling party candidate, who recently defeated Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi for a seat in parliament, was shot dead overnight, police said on Sunday.

Surendra Singh was an aide to Smriti Irani, a former television actress and dogged minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

In one of the biggest upsets of the election that handed Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a second term, Irani beat Gandhi in the Amethi constituency, which had been held by his family almost continuously for the last four decades, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Singh worked closely with Irani and distributed sweets and paraded with celebrating supporters on Friday, a day after the election results, his relatives told Reuters partner ANI.

He had gone to sleep on the veranda outside his home when unidentified gunmen shot him, Amethi Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar told Reuters on Sunday.

“Some unknown people have fired on him and he died due to firearm injury,” Kumar said.

Seven people have been arrested, Kumar said, adding it was too early to draw conclusions about a motive.

Requests for comment from two BJP spokesmen went unanswered. An official at the BJP headquarters in Uttar Pradesh was unable to immediately provide any information.

Related posts

German state vote could threaten future of Merkel coalition

Reuters News Service

China’s robot censors crank up as Tiananmen anniversary nears

Reuters News Service

EU future in balance

Reuters News Service

Mel B hopes sound ‘will be better’ for next Spice Girls concert

Press Association

Ramaphosa sworn in as South Africa’s president

Reuters News Service

British climber dies on Everest as death toll rises

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X