Anastasiades: time to send a strong message on what kind of Europe we want

President Nicos Anastasiades and party leaders went to cast their vote in the European elections early on Sunday, stressing the importance of participation.

“Today is another day that celebrates democracy,” said Anastasiades who voted in his home city of Limassol. “It is the one day we get to decide for the great family of the European Union, the one day that we send a strong message about what kind of Europe we want.”

He said this Europe would be one with a common foreign policy, common monetary policy, solidarity and a Europe with a common border.

“Do not forget the importance of our participation, the importance of our country’s security,” he added.

Anastasiades said it was an obligation to participate in the elections. Referring to Turkish Cypriot participation, the president, who was expected to visit a polling station set up for Turkish Cypriots in Nicosia later Sunday said “more and more Turkish Cypriots understand the importance of Europe because when we talk about European citizens we speak for all legal citizens of the Republic.”

Asked if he believed abstinence, Anastasiades said it was not only a concern in Cyprus but also in other EU countries.

Opposition Akel leader Andros Kyprianou said after casting his vote in Nicosia, that the EU “determines our lives to a great extent and it is important to give our own opinion about the course we should take in Cyprus and in Europe.”

He called on citizens to vote.

“This whole period, we were doing the talking, and now it is time for the people to express their own opinion with their vote. I hope that they will participate in this process,” he added.

“Tomorrow a new effort will begin to address the many important problems faced by Cypriot society, especially regarding the solution of the Cyprus problem and handling the small and large everyday problems of the people of Cyprus.”

He also expressed hope that “today will run smoothly in order to confirm that we are a European, modern and democratic country, especially as regards the participation of out Turkish Cypriot compatriots in this election process.”

Replying to questions regarding the low turnout so far, Kyprianou said “the EU is not something far away, the European Parliament is not something indifferent to us.”

“The EU decides on about 85 per cent of our lives and thus it is of utmost importance to express our own view on where we want to go,” he added.

Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos said the election was a good opportunity to send the message that “our future can and must be free and democratic”.

“I exercised my right to vote as a proud Cypriot and a European citizen,” Papadopoulos said, adding that “today is a beautiful summer day and we can all together send the message that our future can and must be free and democratic.”

He said the message should be that “the failed policy on the Cyprus problem, arrogance and political mockery must stop” and should focus on “demands for the Cyprus problem, solutions for the problems of the economy and punishment for those responsible.”