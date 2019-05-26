May 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Brawl at a Limassol house leaves nine injured

by Staff Reporter0196

Police have issued arrests warrants for ten people after a brawl Saturday night in Limassol left nine injured, four of whom were admitted to hospital for treatment.

According to police, the brawl erupted around 9.30pm at a house in Limassol. When they went to the scene, they found nine people injured who were all taken to Limassol hospital. Four were kept in.

Police said they found several weapons at the scene such as iron bars and wooden bats. They said arrest warrants had been issued for the nine people at the scene, and another one who was involved in the brawl.

Staff Reporter

