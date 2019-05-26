May 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Chagossians living in the UK, would prefer that the Chagos Archipelago remains a British overseas territory

by CM Reader's View024
Diego Garcia, the largest island in the Chagos archipelago and site of a major United States military base in the middle of the Indian Ocean leased from Britain in 1966

Dear Sir/Madam,

I read your article about The British Indian Ocean Territory with interest, in relation to the recent UN vote demanding that the UK cede sovereignty of these islands, which have been British for over two hundred years, to Mauritius; which is actually some 1,150 nautical miles away from Diego Garcia.

Interestingly, in a televised interview [Channel 4 News, UK , 23rd of May 2019] The President Of The Chagos Islands Council said Chagossians, living in the UK, would prefer that The Chagos Archipelago remains a British Overseas Territory.  Also, he stated that Chagossians would rather live as UK citizens on Diego Garcia, similar to how citizens on Pitcairn island live [Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands, are a British Overseas Territory in the southern Pacific Ocean]; rather than be ceded to Mauritius.  He discussed how, despite their original displacement by the UK, Mauritius treated the Chagossians appallingly – despite a bilateral agreement with the UK to assist them.  Furthermore, Mr Vincatassin suggested that Mauritius made the Chagossians surrender their right of return to the Chagos Archipelago and are simply motivated by the ‘rent’ they hope to take off the Americans; or perhaps to ‘give them to India’.

https://www.channel4.com/news/president-of-chagos-islands-council-we-prefer-to-stay-a-british-overseas-territory

Yours Faithfully,

UN blow to UK over military bases on ex-colony

Related posts

Egregious errors of omission

CM Reader's View

The UK can, and will survive

CM Reader's View

Cyprus and the British Sovereign Bases (web)

CM Reader's View

Cyprus’ wealth belongs to both Greek and Turkish Cypriots only (web)

cyprusmail

Unwanted pregnancies happen, even if it isn’t rape (web)

CM Reader's View

Are some people more equal than others? (web)

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X