Egregious errors of omission

It was distressing to read the article by Bejay Browne about Armou (Cyprus Mail Sunday May 5). Unlike the auditor-general, I am not prepared to comment on matters about which I am wholly ignorant. I know nothing of Armou or the causes of damage to homes in Armou. All one can do is express sincere sympathy for the families concerned.

On the other hand, I do know that southeast Pissouri is not a complex, it is an entire unstable section of Pissouri, comprising not only Limnes but half a dozen other named localities, which is now approaching one million square metres in extent. I also know (because I have copies of experts’ reports and an email from the geological survey department of Cyprus) that the homes in southeast Pissouri are being destroyed by landslide triggered by ground water which is the property of the state. No responsible expert who has surveyed southeast Pissouri has ever suggested otherwise.

Since you kindly published three letters of mine, I have waited patiently for the auditor-general to answer the questions posed in my letters. I do the auditor-general the courtesy of believing that the delay in answering my questions is caused by the desire of his staff to ensure that the answers are complete and truthful.

Whilst his staff work on complete and truthful answers will the auditor-general please answer just two more questions, namely: –

Who advised the auditor-general wrongly that the victims of the southeast Pissouri landslide are seeking compensation from the government arising from negligent design? Such an individual must be woefully incompetent or disingenuous. Why did the staff of the auditor-general fail to annex to the auditor-general’s letter dated 23 March 2019 to the attorney-general, every piece of information necessary for the auditor to form a full and proper opinion?

The victims of southeast Pissouri have NEVER sought compensation from the government in respect of negligent design or construction. I know this as fact because I drafted, and Ms Elina Georgia-Zoi (a Cypriot lawyer) settled, every submission on this subject.

The victims of the southeast the Pissouri landslide have only ever sought a “just settlement”. The term just settlement in this context requests the government to accept responsibility as “insurer of last resort” in respect of an uninsurable natural disaster. In each appeal, help was a request not a demand, notwithstanding that the victims of a natural disaster are entitled by law to compensation under Article 1 of Protocol 1 of the ECHR. And, given the circumstances of the landslide being triggered by uncontrolled groundwater belonging to the state, Article 23 of the Constitution of Cyprus. It is common ground between the geological survey department and experts advising the victims that uncontrolled groundwater was the trigger of the landslide.

If the auditor-general (or his staff) wanted a true and proper opinion from the attorney-general, then the auditor would have annexed full information to his letter including the following categories: –

The Geomorphological Report prepared by, or for, the district administration of Limassol prior to zoning southeast Pissouri for development. A copy of the letter dated June 2012 in which Antony Walker FRICS alerted the authorities to the onset of a landslide, and all replies thereto. All reports prepared by the geological survey of Cyprus (GSD) relating to Pissouri. Especially those relating to southeast Pissouri since 2012. The email from GSD identifying uncontrolled ground water as the trigger of the present landslide in Pissouri The Paper describing the stabilisation of the area around Anexartisias Street which collapsed due to landslide in 2001, and which is separated from the present landslide only by the width of a road. The memoranda signed by the erstwhile District Engineer of Limassol – pinned to his office notice board – forbidding his staff to issue building consents because of geological problems in Pissouri. A statement from the Land Office explaining why it can no longer issue title deeds for land in Pissouri due to boundaries no longer being at the recorded GPS co-ordinates. A schedule of damaged homes indicating the name of the promoter, the name of the architect, the name of the structural engineer, the date of construction of the property, the date on which the damage became apparent, and the date upon which an eviction Order (if any) was served. Copies of the orders evicting persons from their homes when the district administration determined that their homes were unfit for human habitation. In respect of each case of eviction, a statement (required by statute) from the District Engineer identifying what defects caused the home to become uninhabitable; and the statement of the District Engineer (also required by statute) specifying precisely what works were necessary to achieve the lifting of the eviction order. The report prepared by Dr Gareth Hearn, a world-renowned geomorphologist and sometime advisor to the Cypriot government. The academic Paper authored by Dr Hearn, Dr Kleopas Hadjicharalambos (a senior member of the Geological Survey of Cyprus) and others ‘Proving a Landslide in Pissouri’. A printed copy of the blog published by the Geological Society of London ‘The Destructive Effects of a Slow Landslide in Pissouri’. The InSAR satellite data report which provides incontrovertible evidence of an accelerating landslide in southeast Pissouri. The aerial photograph which identifies every home that has been destroyed or is in the process of being destroyed; and indicates each geological fissure caused by the landslide. A statement (or statements) from one or more Cypriot insurance companies confirming that landslide is an uninsurable risk. A statement or submission by The president and members of Pissouri community council A statement from The Pissouri Housing Initiative Group representing the residents of southeast Pissouri describing the humanitarian impact on lives and health. Personal impact statements (including medical certificates and school reports) from the owners of destroyed or damaged homes. Article 1 of Protocol 1 of the ECHR. The Judgement of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of BUDAYEVA v RUSSIA (2014) 59 E.H.R.R. 2. Article 23 of the Constitution of Cyprus.

These are egregious errors of omission. At least twenty-two (22) vital categories of information withheld from the attorney-general. Vital information essential for the attorney to carry out properly his duty to the state to prepare an opinion that he could honourably defend – if necessary in court or before the House of Representatives; and an opinion impacting directly on the lives and the quality of life of the people, and economy of the whole of Pissouri.

I know nothing of the relationship between the auditor and the attorney or between their respective staffs. My experience informs me however that to request an opinion from the attorney based on false and incomplete information can only serve to discredit the attorney general of Cyprus and bring his office into disrepute.

Antony Walker (FRICS)