May 26, 2019

Elderly Cypriots stress importance of voting

by CNA News Service042
Photo: CNA

Abstinence may characterise the approach of young people to the European elections but pensioners, at least in Paphos believe participation is important.

Elderly people, some physically supported by their relatives and others with walking sticks or in wheelchairs, went to the polls early in Paphos some of whom spoke to the Cyprus News Agency.

Adriana Tselepou, aged 87, said she participates in all the elections as she considers her duty. “After church we came to vote because it is a right we have to exercise,” she said.

“Although we can vote with our identity cards we always get out our electoral books out of habit.”

Tselepou still reads he papers daily and watches the news and considers herself an informed citizen.

Lefki Ioannou, 90, said for the elderly the exercise of voting is “not only a right but a duty”. She too goes to vote straight from church.

Nicos Kokkinos, 71, sent the message that “Europe is now our home”. Asked what should the priorities be for Cypriot MEPs, he said seeking help and support on the Cyprus issue.

