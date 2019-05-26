Exit polls in European elections shows close Disy-Akel race (Update 2)

The Cybc exit poll in Sunday’s European elections showed ruling Disy garnering between 28-31.5 per cent of the vote with Akel a close second with between 27-30.5 per cent.

The Cybc exit poll in Sunday’s European elections showed ruling Disy garnering between 28-31.5 per cent of the vote with Akel a close second at between 27-30.5 per cent.

Following the two main contenders, Diko came in, according to the poll, with between 11.5-14 per cent, Edek with 9-11 per cent, Elam 6.5-8-5 per cent, Citizens Alliance-Greens with 2.5-4 per cent, Dipa with 3.5-5.5 per cent and the Yiasemi (Jasmine) Party of Turkish Cypriot publisher with between 1-2 per cent.

The exit polls from all main TV channels were similar.

A total of 72 candidates in Cyprus were competing for six MEP seats in the European Parliament. Of the 72 candidates, 69 were backed by political parties or coalitions, and three were independents. Candidates also included nine Turkish Cypriots who are citizens of the Republic.

Polls closed at 6pm. Results were expected to be known by 8.30pm but official announcements were not being made until midnight in line with the rest of Europe.

Chief Returning Officer Kypros Kyprianou addressing the media said: “At the moment the polls have closed and the voting process has ended at all polling stations, both in the Republic and abroad, and the sorting and counting of votes has begun under the supervision of the presiding officers.”

He said the counting and sorting would take place at the polling stations, with the exception of the special ballot box in the prison, the votes of which would be offsetting to the votes of the ballot box in Nicosia Town Hall.

“In a little while, we expect to have the first results, which as you already know, we may only publicise when the polls in all member states will have closed, that is, midnight,” Kyprianou said.

“I want to clarify that, in accordance with the Act on the Election of Members of the European Parliament, Member States may not officially announce the result of their voting until the end of voting in all the Member States. In this case, it is Italy, where the voting takes place until 11pm, local time, i.e. at 12 midnight, Cyprus time.”

Turnout overall was 42.8 per cent Kyprianou told reporters, compared with 43.97 in the European elections in 2014. It was down in Limassol and Paphos and up in Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta.

The turnout in Nicosia was 49.2 per cent, Limassol 44.2 per cent, Famagusta district 48.3 per cent, Larnaca 50.1 per cent, Paphos 48.3 per cent, those voting abroad 62.5 per cent, and Turkish Cypriots 6.93 per cent at 50 special polling stations across the island. Only 3.19 per cent of Turkish Cypriots voted in the 2014 election.

Hundreds of Turkish Cypriots had voted by midday, most of them crossing from the nine checkpoints along the buffer zone with their families. The biggest turnout was at the special election centre set up near Ledra Palace where the president had visited in the morning.

President Nicos Anastasiades, Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides and head of the European Commission Delegation in Cyprus Andreas Kettis, visited same special polling station. A total of 81,611 Turkish Cypriots were registered to vote

Turkish Cypriots told CNA that what was most important was the feeling of a common future for both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. Cyprus should be one without division or racism, in a democratic and free Europe.

It also gave them a sense of freedom to cross to the government-controlled areas and walk towards “Europe and the world”.

Ahmet Deria, 67, said although Cyprus became a member of the EU in 2004, Turkish Cypriots living in the north could not fully enjoy the benefits of the EU, as the acquis was only applicable in the free areas.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, Kyprianou, replying to a question from the media on whether there had been complaints about the sending out of SMS messages to voters in violation of the electoral law, confirmed that complaints had been made, adding that he communicated with the Commissioner for Personal Data Protection who said that four or five had come to her attention. As regards other complaints, Kyprianou noted that more information had been requested both by the Commissioner’s Office and by himself.