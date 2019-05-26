How safe are we from a measles epidemic?

The lack of a national database, unreliable surveys and the disconnect between the private and public health sectors mean we do not actually know

As measles epidemics sweep through Europe and the US, the health ministry has no real idea how vulnerable Cyprus is to having its own.

Ninety-five per cent of a population must be vaccinated against measles so that a ‘herd immunity’ can be created and prevent the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

The health ministry says 90 per cent of the population has been administered the necessary two doses of the MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine.

But one private paediatrician told the Sunday Mail that he estimated that Cyprus’ vaccination coverage against measles was just 75-80 per cent, much lower than the health ministry’s figure.

“The issue with measles is that the virus is so contagious that even if a small percentage of the population is not vaccinated against it, epidemics can break out,” said paediatrician Andreas Kouzalis.

In the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) European region, 82,600 people in 47 countries contracted measles last year, three times more than in 2017, and the highest number this decade. Of those, 72 cases were fatal.

In the first two months of 2019 alone, 34,300 measles cases have already been reported in 42 European countries.

So how safe is Cyprus? The lack of a national database, so far unreliable surveys and the disconnect between the private and public health sectors mean we do not actually know.

Since 1991, the population’s vaccination coverage has been calculated through a survey conducted by the health ministry every three years and which evaluated the vaccination coverage of toddlers between the ages of 17 and 24 months.

The results are also sent to WHO which keeps tabs on the vaccination developments of its 61 member-states.

But the survey “did not provide accurate results”, the head of the health ministry’s vaccination programme, Maria Koliou, told the Sunday Mail.

Even so, the health ministry boasts a high immunisation coverage to the tune of 97 per cent of children covered with a diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine (DTP3) and 90 per cent covered by the MMR vaccine.

Following a visit by WHO experts last year, the health ministry this month announced that it will be using a revised survey methodology and carry out the survey once a year.

Researchers will choose a random selection of children aged between 17 and 24 months from the civil registry, after which staff of the health visitor services will receive details on their vaccination coverage from parents or guardians, if they consent to participating in the survey. The results are expected to be ready by the end of June.

But the random and voluntary nature of the survey will still limit its accuracy.

According to a study published in a peer-reviewed medical journal in 2011, an accurate measurement of a vaccination programme requires that data collected from surveys is cross-examined with administrative data, which, according to Koliou, is non-existent in Cyprus’ healthcare sector.

“Our immunisation coverage records are based solely on the survey,” she said, adding that the health ministry “cannot” receive numbers directly from hospitals and doctors, either public or private.

This means there is no national database where records of vaccine administrations by medical professionals of either sector are kept.

“The private sector as a whole does not keep records of how many vaccines are administered, but each doctor has records for their own patients,” said the private paediatrician Kouzalis.

He expressed confusion as to why the health ministry seeks out parents through a survey rather than seeking the records kept by paediatricians.

“It may have something to do with personal data,” he said, though paediatricians would not be required to give the names and details of patients, only figures relating to the number of patients vaccinated, and against which diseases.

The wide use of private paediatricians, none of whom have to register their vaccinations clearly impacts the accuracy of any survey. According to a European Commission report in 2018, it is estimated that in Cyprus 42 per cent of parents have their children vaccinated in the public sector and 58 per cent pay for the injections in the private sector.

The measles epidemics in Europe and the US are largely due to a growing number of parents who are refusing to vaccinate their children.

The driving force of the anti-vaccination movement is a widely and repeatedly debunked paper that was published in 1998, and which linked the MMR vaccine with autism.

WHO has labelled “vaccine hesitancy” among the top 10 most pressing global health threats for 2019, even though the vaccine has been proven to be 93 per cent effective against measles after one dose and 97 per cent effective after two doses.

In the US, from January 1 to May 17, 880 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 24 states, constituting the greatest number of cases reported in the US since 1994 and since measles was declared medically eliminated in the continent in 2000.

On Wednesday, the head of global vaccine alliance Gavi referred to how misinformed doubts about vaccines have spread across social media “like a disease” and called for false information that “kills people” to be taken down by the companies running digital platforms.

Although information on immunisation levels in Cyprus may be sketchy, both Koliou and Kouzalis are confident the anti-vaccination movement in Cyprus is extremely small.

“I can count on one hand the number of my patients’ parents that refuse to have their child vaccinated,” he said.

According to Koliou it is about two per cent of the population.

“Though it appears to be growing,” she added.

Yet there is some evidence that under or non-vaccination for other reasons could be a problem.

“Cyprus has also seen several micro-epidemics this decade,” Koliou said.

In 2010, measles was carried to Cyprus from Bulgaria, which was at the time experiencing a severe epidemic. The island recorded 17 measles cases, of which 82 per cent were unvaccinated persons.

In 2014, Cyprus saw 10 cases of measles, all of which were unvaccinated. Indicating a climbing rate of measles outbreaks, WHO figures show that Cyprus saw 14 cases of measles in 2018.

This year, three cases of measles have so far been recorded, Koliou said.

“These are small numbers, but what we have seen is that the ages of unvaccinated persons who experience an outbreak of measles are rising to ages such as 18 or 25, with the oldest person so far being 39 years old,” Koliou noted.

Both Koliou and Kouzalis dismissed the price of vaccines or forgetfulness as factors that deter parents from adequately vaccinating their children.

“Those who take some make sure to take all of them,” Kouzalis said. “Those who don’t want vaccines, simply take none.”

Koliou said that under the existing state health care system – before the national health scheme (Gesy) – all essential “vaccines are administered free of charge for all members of the public, even illegal immigrants, at all 63 island-wide state health centres.”

But with 58 per cent of parents prepared to pay high prices for vaccinations in the private sector, it indicates that perhaps the health ministry has failed to properly communicate to the public the option of receiving certain vaccinations for free at state health centres.

As a private doctor, Kouzalis said that he informs any of his patients that certain vaccines are offered for free at public hospitals and health centres.

Perhaps the vaccine that was most eagerly pushed by the ministry in recent years is the HPV vaccine. Since the school year 2016-17, the ministry launched a large-scale campaign and have gone to both private and public schools to administer free HPV vaccines to thousands of girls as a protection against cervical cancer, with which around 30 women are diagnosed annually in Cyprus.

Why was there not a campaign on a similar scale for the MMR vaccine, or to raise awareness among the public regarding the administration of vaccines for free in state health centres?

Vaccines are not constitutionally mandatory, Koliou noted, and so keeping up with vaccines is left up to the individual or parent.

With Gesy, vaccination coverage rates are expected to improve.

“Each patient will register with a specific paediatrician or GP who will be responsible for keeping their patients up-to-date with their vaccines,” Koliou said.

Recommended vaccinations

According to the health ministry’s immunisation schedule, drafted in 2012, by 24 months children should be vaccinated against Diptheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTaP vaccine), Polio (IPV vaccine), Haemophilus Influenza type b (Hib vaccine), pneumococcus (PCV vaccine), Hepatitis Β, Meningococcal disease (Men-C vaccine), Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR vaccine) and Varicella, commonly known as chickenpox.

The same applies with the schedule of the private-sector paediatric society, which however also includes a vaccine against rotavirus infections, administered to toddlers aged 2-6 months.