Line-up of Fengaros Festival announced

The pioneering Cypriot music festival, Fengaros returns for its 9th edition this summer, presenting a line-up of the cream of the crop from Cyprus, the Mediterranean and beyond. The first of its kind on the island, the Fengaros Festival will this year take place on August 1 – 3, with more than 40 acts on three stages returning to the village of Kato Drys.

The festival highlights musicians that have pushed boundaries of popular music and provides the island’s audience with a window into the international music scene, simultaneously immersing local and tourist festival-goers and performers alike in traditional Cypriot heritage through its setting in the agro-touristic village of Kato Drys.

This year’s line-up includes ground-breakers of the commonly-named Greek Rock Revolution, Planet of Zeus along with Thrax Punks and Balothizer, who mix tradition with a contemporary sound, as well as pioneering Cypriot rapper JUΛIO, on the first day of the festival. A line-up that blends and experiments with contemporary pop music will be presented on day 2 with Marina Satti & Fonέs showcasing their fusion of traditional Mediterranean, Balkan and Middle Eastern folk arrangements with pop and hip hop.

Other features include synth pop and psychedelic folk artist Nalyssa Green, as well as a new indie electronic project between Nikolas Metaxas and GHSTWRLD called METAXAS x GHSTWRLD. The final day of the festival will be headlined by pop-rock chanson singer Foivos Delivorias. The dynamic Vasiliki and The Amalgamation will also take the stage as well as tropical psych punk freakout trio Fumaça Preta, and dream pop songstress Eleni Era.

Music festival featuring local and interactional acts performing in an agro-touristic setting. August 1-3. Kato Drys village, Larnaca. www.fengaros.com