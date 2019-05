A 15-year-old girl was reported missing on Sunday from her home in Nicosia, police said.

Vivianna-Gabriela Boros was last seen on the evening of May 23.

Boros is described as 1.60m tall, slim built with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should contact Nicosia police at 22-802222, or the nearest police station, or the citizens’ line 1460.