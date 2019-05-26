Woman, 20, and two teen girls arrested for car theft

Police have arrested a woman aged 20 and two teenage girls, 16 and 17, in connection with the theft of a car and using the credit card of the owner, which was in the vehicle when it was stolen.

The car was reported missing early on Saturday in Limassol and the owner was notified that his credit card was used on six occasions, police said.

On Saturday, an off-duty woman police officer spotted the stolen car parked on a street in Limassol with the 20-year-old woman sitting in the driver’s seat and the other two in the back. All three were arrested.