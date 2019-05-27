81-year-old woman critical after car accident

An 81-year-old woman was in critical condition at the Paphos general hospital ICU on Monday, after she was hit by a car driven by a 64-year-old man.

The accident occurred at around 10.30am on Ellados avenue in Paphos as the 81-year-old was was attempting to cross the road.

The woman was transferred by ambulance to the Paphos general hospital, where doctors found that her injuries included external bleeding and a subdural hematoma.

After surgical intervention, the 81-year-old was placed on ventilator support at the hospital’s ICU where she would stay overnight.

The 64-year-old driver was suffered light injuries and was transferred to a private clinic. An alcotest showed that he was not driving under the influence of alcohol.