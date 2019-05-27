May 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

81-year-old woman critical after car accident

by Staff Reporter015

An 81-year-old woman was in critical condition at the Paphos general hospital ICU on Monday, after she was hit by a car driven by a 64-year-old man.

The accident occurred at around 10.30am on Ellados avenue in Paphos as the 81-year-old was was attempting to cross the road.

The woman was transferred by ambulance to the Paphos general hospital, where doctors found that her injuries included external bleeding and a subdural hematoma.

After surgical intervention, the 81-year-old was placed on ventilator support at the hospital’s ICU where she would stay overnight.

The 64-year-old driver was suffered light injuries and was transferred to a private clinic. An alcotest showed that he was not driving under the influence of alcohol.

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Lack of female MEPs indicates a ‘serious democracy deficit’

Evie Andreou

Blues legend Kirk Fletcher returns to Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Lowest number of voters ever in Sunday’s elections

Jean Christou

Record number of tourists visited north last year

Staff Reporter

No seat but increased Elam vote ‘can only be a worry’

Jean Christou

Chief auditor chides attorney-general for lax collection of debts

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X