Blues legend Kirk Fletcher returns to Cyprus

By popular demand, master of blues and soul music Kirk Fletcher returns to the island for two performances next month after sold-out shows last winter. Kirk takes the stage accompanied by local musicians for a night of high quality Blues on June 8 and 9.

Nicosia’s DownTown Live will host the successful musician first, where he will be accompanied by leading local blues band The Zilla Project. The second show will take place at Ravens Music Hall in Limassol, again with both Kirk Fletcher and the band. Emmanuel Vourakis will accompany him on vocals and guitar, Nicolas Melis on the keyboard, Loizos Pafitis on the bass and Stefanos Meletiou on the drums.

The musician’s previous shows drew heaps of people, from live music followers to blues enthusiasts and neither did Kirk nor The Zilla Project disappoint. From the sound quality to the passion with which the music was played, Fletcher’s performances were evenings of true talent and high calibre for Cyprus’ music scene.

“It was wonderful to play in Cyprus. And the fans were amazing,” Fletcher told the Cyprus Mail. “I am very much looking forward to coming back and playing for you. I promise to do my best and thank you for supporting me.”

On June 8 and 9 audiences will get to hear some of Fletcher’s original music from his album Hold On, along with some covers as well. For those yet to come across Kirk’s music, he’s had a lengthy career. He has commanded the respect and acclaim of critics and fans across the globe as a four-time Blues Music Awards winner, a 2015 British Blues Awards nominee and has played with artists including Joe Bonamassa as well as three years as lead guitarist of the legendary Fabulous Thunderbirds.

As the previous shows were nearly all sold-out, the organisers urge people to purchase presale tickets and should you want a table at the venue, it’s recommended to reserve one in advance as tickets don’t guarantee one. Tickets can be bought online at www.soldoutticketbox.com

Kirk Fletcher Live

Performances by legendary blues guitarist and musician from the US, accompanied by leading Cypriot blues band, The Zilla Project. June 8. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 9pm. Tel: 99-810011. June 9. Ravens Music Hall, Limassol. 7.30pm. Tel: 99-614100