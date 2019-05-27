Crown Iris visits Larnaca

The huge cruise ship Crown Iris arrived in Larnaca on Saturday on its way from Haifa for the first time this summer.

The ship which has a capacity of 2,000 passengers is owned by Israeli shipping company Mano Maritime.

At the port, the passengers were greeted by the municipality and the tourism board.

The accordion orchestra of Daniel Sabotinov played for the guests while they were offered traditional food.

The ship will arrive at Larnaca port several times during the summer. Some passengers will be taken to visit nearby places such as Lefkara and Athienou, others will explore the city centre.

Both the mayor of Larnaca Andreas Vyras and the local head of the tourism board Dinos Lefkaritis stressed the importance of the development of a new marina at the event.