CyprusInno calls on teens to take part in entrepreneurship programme

Bi-communal NGO CyprusInno and the Centre for Social Innovation have called on teenagers to participate in a one-day entrepreneurship programme for young Cypriots from across the island.

The youngsters between the ages of 15 to 17 will learn more about entrepreneurship while exploring the city of Nicosia.

STOMP CY will take place on Saturday, June 15 from 10am until 5pm beginning at the Home for Cooperation and will feature small workshops on ideation and startup basics, an interactive and gamified session where participants will split into teams and speak with Cypriot business owners while completing engaging tasks via a mobile game, a networking lunch, a pitch session, and a closing session.

The application is now open online at stompcy.com/apply and the deadline to apply is June 7. A maximum of 20 participants will be selected for the programme.

CyprusInno is a non-profit organisation led by an inter-communal team focusing on creating, developing, and sustaining the bi-zonal, inter-communal startup ecosystem in Cyprus, using entrepreneurship as a peace-building mechanism.

For more information and to apply visit: http://stompcy.com