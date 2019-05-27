Film review: Aladdin ***

Somewhere, I assume, there’s a Disney executive who looks back on the 1992 Aladdin and sees not an exuberant cartoon with a classic turn by the late Robin Williams as a motormouth genie, but a black mark against the Disney name, a problematic film rife with outdated gender roles and cultural appropriation. That person seems initially to be at the helm of this live-action remake – part of the Disney trend that recently brought us Dumbo, and will soon bring The Lion King – and it looks for a while like the film might be irksome as well as unnecessary. Fortunately a sense of humour is recovered, the spine of the strongly-scripted original is largely preserved, the costumes and general pageantry are eye-popping, and the new Aladdin becomes its own very acceptable entertainment.

The cartoon was controversial even at the time, with the studio changing the cheekily flippant lyrics of the opening song after Arab-Americans complained. The faraway land “where they cut off your ear / if they don’t like your face, / It’s barbaric but hey, it’s home” became “where it’s flat and immense / and the heat is intense” – though even that lyric seems to be missing in the new film, maybe because it’d be offensive to call an Arab country (even a fictional Arab country) “barbaric”. The songs seem abridged in general, with a thumping over-production that smothers the melodies; there’s also a new song, sung by Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott) who laments the oppression of women and affirms that “I won’t go speechless”. Ms. Scott, by the way, is mixed-race, while Mena Massoud who plays Aladdin is Egyptian-Canadian and Marwan Kenzari (Jafar) is Tunisian-Dutch. It is indeed a “whole new world”, casting-wise and otherwise-wise.

Is that relevant? Only in the sense that these are corporate decisions (how will the casting reflect on Disney? do the social messages show the company in a good light?) more than creative ones, which is slightly annoying – but it’s not too important, especially as the film picks up speed. The early sequence with Aladdin guiding an incognito Jasmine through his casbah-like warren – jumping from roof to roof, acrobatically fleeing their pursuers – is as enjoyable as it was in cartoon form, then of course Genie appears and the film (like the cartoon) gets a new burst of energy. The relationship between the occupant of the lamp and the young thief who summons him is subtly different now; Williams was a kooky whirlwind but Will Smith, taking over the role, is more authoritative and more paternal (a prologue shows him as a dad, telling the tale of Aladdin to his family), amusingly chiding our hero and calling him ‘boy’ and ‘kid’. And of course the connotations of casting an African-American in the role of a man who calls others ‘master’ – but only longs to be free of his shackles – won’t have been lost on that nameless Disney executive.

Aladdin was always superbly written (that final twist is a beaut), which helps immensely. Dumbo had to add an entire – mediocre – second half to its unassuming original but Aladdin stays largely faithful, and even the padding (taking us to 128 minutes, from the cartoon’s 90) is mostly amusing. Our hero’s courtship with Jasmine has been fleshed out, with a bigger role for handmaiden Dalia (“Why are you acting weird?” she asks the princess), while ‘Prince Ali’ now tries much harder to impress the court, hilariously lauding the many jams he’s brought with him from Ababwa. (“In 10,000 years,” says the Genie through clenched teeth, “I have never been that embarrassed.”) Massoud makes a toothy, nicely gormless hero, looking like he’s constantly about to burst into song; Scott is a stronger Jasmine than the flimsy cartoon princess – and of course she’s political too, looking to succeed her father as Sultan rather than settle down with a nice prince.

The big problem is an absence of magic. Guy Ritchie, who co-wrote and directed, has never done magic; he does sharp, streetwise comedy, and does it well – but Aladdin is notably short on cute, for a kids’ movie (it could also be a bit scary for very young kids). Jafar is a conventionally nasty villain, lacking the stylised pantomime quality of his cartoon predecessor; he schemes robustly, even giving Aladdin the Blofeld routine (‘We’re not so different, you and I…’), while his parrot – a wisecracking joy in the original – is mostly just a parrot, except when he turns into a bird of prey in a rather misjudged action climax. I guess things are bound to get more literal when you switch from animation to live-action.

Why are Disney doing this? For the money, obviously, and ostensibly to ‘update’ old properties for the 21st century. The new Aladdin isn’t going to eclipse memories of the 1992 Aladdin – yet anyone seeing this first, without any point of comparison, may well be charmed: it’s snarky, it’s sturdy, the characters are stronger than the warmed-over ciphers in Dumbo. For a totally unnecessary film, it’s surprisingly fun. Speaking of unnecessary, how is live-action going to cope with Simba the winsome lion cub? Watch this space.

DIRECTED BY Guy Ritchie

STARRING Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott

MUSICAL FANTASY

US 2019 128 mins