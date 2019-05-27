May 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire breaks out at olive oil factory

by Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

A big fire is raging at an oil producing factory in Anglisides, which is next to a forested area.

According to spokesman of the fire services Stelios Nestoros the fire broke out at the olive oil factory ‘The King of the Olive Tree’ in the Larnaca district at around 3pm.

Five fire trucks responded, two from Larnaca and three from Kofinou.

Because the building is near the forest, an aircraft by the forestry department has also been dispatched to the area.

Instructions have also been given to the aircraft unit of police to send another plane.

Related posts

Turkish Cypriot MEP hails bicommunual cooperation

Evie Andreou

US congressman dodges Turkey question, slams Russia

Staff Reporter

CyprusInno calls on teens to take part in entrepreneurship programme

Annette Chrysostomou

ESM’s chief economist calls for Cypriot prudence as external risks loom 

CNA News Service

Crown Iris visits Larnaca

Annette Chrysostomou

Pride events wrap up with march and party

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X