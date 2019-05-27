Fire breaks out at olive oil factory

A big fire is raging at an oil producing factory in Anglisides, which is next to a forested area.

According to spokesman of the fire services Stelios Nestoros the fire broke out at the olive oil factory ‘The King of the Olive Tree’ in the Larnaca district at around 3pm.

Five fire trucks responded, two from Larnaca and three from Kofinou.

Because the building is near the forest, an aircraft by the forestry department has also been dispatched to the area.

Instructions have also been given to the aircraft unit of police to send another plane.