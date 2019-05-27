May 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
World

Israel moves closer to new election as Netanyahu struggles to form government

by Reuters News Service00
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel moved towards a new election on Monday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to form a government following a national ballot just last month remained deadlocked.

In a preliminary vote, parliament decided to dissolve itself. In order to disperse and set an election date, legislators would still have to hold a final vote, likely to take place on Wednesday.

Netanyahu, who claimed victory on behalf of his right-wing Likud party in an April 9 election, has until 2100 GMT on Wednesday to put a government together, after being delegated the task by President Reuven Rivlin six weeks ago.

In power for the past decade and facing potential corruption indictments, Netanyahu has struggled to seal an agreement with a clutch of right-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties that would ensure him a fifth term.

Divisions between former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman’s ultranationalist Yisrael Beitenu party and United Torah Judaism over a military conscription bill governing exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students have plunged the coalition talks into stalemate.

Related posts

Factbox – Who wants to be Britain’s next prime minister?

Reuters News Service

American climber dies on descent from summit of Mount Everest

Reuters News Service

Austrian lawmakers vote Kurz’s govt out of office

Reuters News Service

British interior minister Javid launches Tory leadership bid

Reuters News Service

Malaysia’s last male Sumatran rhino dies in captivity

Reuters News Service

Salvini says vote win is mandate to change EU budget rules

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X