Lowest number of voters ever in Sunday’s elections

Turnout in Sunday’s European elections in Cyprus stood at 42.8 per cent, which was 1.17 per cent lower than the European Elections of 2014, and the lowest-ever turnout of voters according to Chief Returning Officer Kypros Kyprianou.

The turnout in the 2014 elections was 43.97 per cent, which was the previous low record.

Kyprianou said that a total 268.602 Greek Cypriots, EU citizens and Turkish Cypriots who reside in the government-controlled areas voted, as well as 5,604 Turkish Cypriots who live in the north.

In Nicosia, turnout stood at 49.2 per cent, compared with 41.97 per cent in the 2014 Euro elections. In Limassol 44.2 per cent of voters went to the polls compared with 45.57 per cent in 2014 while in Famagusta, the percentage rose to 48.3 per cent compared with 34.33 per cent in the 2014 Euro elections.

In Larnaca the turnout rose to 50.1 per cent compared with 47.98 per cent in 2014 while in Paphos, the turnout was 48.3 per cent compared with 48.08 per cent in 2014.

Overseas, the percentage who turned out rose to 62.5 per cent compared with 56.92 per cent in the Euro elections in 2014.

Turkish Cypriot turnout rose to 6.93 per cent compared with 3.19 per cent in the 2014 elections.

A total of 641,181 people were eligible to vote. Fifty polling stations were set up for the 80,862 Turkish Cypriots eligible to vote and for Cypriots living abroad, 21 polling stations operated for 6,135 voters, 12 in Greece, seven in England, one in Brussels, and one in Scotland. Also 10,559 EU citizens registered to vote in Cyprus.